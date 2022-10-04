Centre defends Universal Code of Pharma Marketing Practices in apex court

Citing the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA)'s report clearing Dolo-650 maker Micro Labs of the allegations of bribing, the central government has defended the Universal Code of Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP) in the . It said that the existing framework works adequately, a report by Moneycontrol said.

N Yuvaraj, joint secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals cited the example of Dolo-650 maker Micro Labs in the court. The company was charged with bribing with freebies worth Rs 1,000 crore to promote its drug. The IPA in September cleared the Dolo-650 maker of the allegations.

"These developments show that the existing Uniform Code on Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP) works adequately, according to the provisions of the Code," the centre was quoted as saying by Moneycontrol.

The centre was submitting its answers to the plea by the Federation of Medical and Sales Representatives Association of India (FMRAI) to give statutory backing to the UCPMP code.

Centre said that FMRAI's plea gives an impression that the existing framework is "insufficient and inadequate" to protect citizens from unethical practices.

"The existing legal regime consists of multifarious legislations, which seek to cover and curtail such unethical practices by disincentivising and penal measures," the centre said.

It further added that the government is working on providing a statutory backing to the code and, "it is a time-consuming process, which cannot be completed in haste".

Yuvaraj also said that the government had undertaken exercises to check the present provisions and see if legal enforcement is required.

FMRAI has, however, said that they will file a reply to the centre's response in the .