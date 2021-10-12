Centre directs state-owned NTPC and DVC to meet Delhi's power demand

The Union Ministry of Power has directed state-owned power generators and DVC to meet the power demand of Delhi, which has complained of coal and gas shortage at its power generation units and raised alarms of power cuts.

The power ministry has directed the two generators to ensure that distribution companies (discoms) of Delhi get as much power as requisitioned by them.

“ and DVC may offer the normative declared capacity (DC) to the Delhi discoms as per their allocations made to them under respective PPAs, from their coal based power stations. Both and DVC have committed to provide as much electricity to Delhi as demanded by DISCOMs of Delhi,” said a power ministry statement.

NTPC may offer the normative DC to the Delhi discoms as per their allocations (from gas based power plants) made to them under respective PPAs. The gas available from all sources including Spot, LT-RLNG etc may be included while offering the DC to Delhi discoms, the ministry said.

According to the data shared by the ministry of power, Delhi’s daily power demand since September 25 till date has ranged between 95-115 Million Units (MU) and no energy supply shortfall was observed during these days.

However, Arvind Kejriwal wrote to the prime minister last week asking the Centre to divert more coal and gas to power units supplying to the city. Andhra Pradesh also followed suit.

Last week, Tata Power Delhi Distribution, one of the three discoms in the capital of Delhi, sent an alarming message to the consumers in its area. “Due to the limited coal availability in generation plants across the North, the scenario between 2 pm and 6 pm is at a critical level. Kindly use electricity judiciously. Be a responsible citizen. Inconvenience caused is regretted - Tata Power-DDL,” read the SMS sent to the consumers.

Media reports indicated the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) will convene a meeting on Tuesday with coal and power ministries to review coal stocks and the situation. On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with coal minister Pralhad Joshi and power minister R K Singh and officials of the ministries concerned, on the same. This came a day after Union ministries of coal and power denied any energy shortage in the country.