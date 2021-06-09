Centre fixes maximum price for Covid-19 vaccines at private hospitals

-
The government has directed private hospitals not to charge more than Rs 780 for a dose of Covishield, Rs 1,410 for Covaxin, and Rs 1,145 for Sputnik V.
This includes the maximum service charge of Rs 150. The CoWIN system would also ensure that the prices declared by various private vaccination centres do not exceed the maximum price.
The maximum amount for each vaccine has been worked out on the basis of the price declared by their manufacturers, the health ministry said.
