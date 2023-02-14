Centre freeing up more 5G spectrum, auction likely next year: Report

The Centre may auction more spectrum for 5G services in the next financial year and is working on freeing it up, a report in the Economic Times (ET) said. The Department of Telecommunictions (DoT) might release spectrum of mid-band (1 GHz to 6 GHz) and millimeter wave band (mmWave), especially 37 GHz and 42 GHz for 5G.

"The DoT committee is doing consultations with other ministries including broadcasting and space, to finalise how much spectrum can be freed up for auction," an official aware of the development told ET.

The spectrum in 3.3 GHz to 3.8 GHz is particularly appealing for companies as several countries have already designated it for . In India, 3.8 GHz is currently used by some broadcasting and satellite players and the Centre is looking for ways to shift these players to higher frequency. This would free up the band for auction, the report added.

In August 2022, the Centre had conducted auction for . The total bids received were woth Rs 1.5 trillion. The 700 MHz band saw bids worth Rs 39,270 crore.

The most popular 3300MHz band saw bids worth 80,590 crore and the 1800MHz band received bids worth Rs 10,376 crore. The 26MHz band got bids worth Rs 14,709 crore while 800 MHz band received bids worth Rs 1,050 crore.

Around Rs 650 crore went to the 2500 MHz band while Rs 349 crore went to the 900 MHz band. The 2100 MHz airwaves got bids worth Rs 3,180 crore.

Mukesh Ambani-led emerged as the top bidder in India's auction, acquiring 24,740 MHz spectrum worth Rs 88,078 crore. While Sunil Mittal's was the second-highest bidder with 19,867 MHz spectrum in various bands worth Rs 43,084 crore.

Vodafone Idea, at third place, received 2,668 MHz worth Rs 18,784 crore while a unit of Adani Group acquired 400 MHz spectrum in 26 GHz band worth Rs 212 crore.