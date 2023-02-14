JUST IN
Latest news LIVE: Search for quake survivors enters final hours in Turkey
TMS Ep368: IT hiring, govt vacancies, Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Aero India 2023
No dearth of talent in Delhi govt school students: Manish Sisodia
Shahabuddin Chuppu elected unopposed as Bangladesh's 22nd President
Complete work with transparency, speed, foresight: CM Dhami in Uttarakhand
Centre approves modifications, relaxations in housing regulation norms
Karnataka to make big contribution in making India global leader: CM Bommai
Rs 1,000 cr to be spent by Delhi govt on G20 summit prep, related events
Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurates 1st Agriculture Working Group Meeting
Rajnath Singh holds bilateral meeting with defence heads of 7 nations
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Latest LIVE: PM Modi pays tribute to soldiers who died in Pulwama attack
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Centre freeing up more 5G spectrum, auction likely next year: Report

5G spectrum: Centre is looking for ways to shift some broadcasting and satellite players from 3.8 GHz to higher frequency

Topics
5G spectrum | 5G in India | Department of Telecommunications

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Illustration: Binay Sinha

The Centre may auction more spectrum for 5G services in the next financial year and is working on freeing it up, a report in the Economic Times (ET) said. The Department of Telecommunictions (DoT) might release spectrum of mid-band (1 GHz to 6 GHz) and millimeter wave band (mmWave), especially 37 GHz and 42 GHz for 5G.

"The DoT committee is doing consultations with other ministries including broadcasting and space, to finalise how much spectrum can be freed up for auction," an official aware of the development told ET.

The spectrum in 3.3 GHz to 3.8 GHz is particularly appealing for companies as several countries have already designated it for 5G technology. In India, 3.8 GHz is currently used by some broadcasting and satellite players and the Centre is looking for ways to shift these players to higher frequency. This would free up the band for auction, the report added.

In August 2022, the Centre had conducted auction for 5G spectrum. The total bids received were woth Rs 1.5 trillion. The 700 MHz band saw bids worth Rs 39,270 crore.

The most popular 3300MHz band saw bids worth 80,590 crore and the 1800MHz band received bids worth Rs 10,376 crore. The 26MHz band got bids worth Rs 14,709 crore while 800 MHz band received bids worth Rs 1,050 crore.

Around Rs 650 crore went to the 2500 MHz band while Rs 349 crore went to the 900 MHz band. The 2100 MHz airwaves got bids worth Rs 3,180 crore.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio emerged as the top bidder in India's 5G spectrum auction, acquiring 24,740 MHz spectrum worth Rs 88,078 crore. While Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel was the second-highest bidder with 19,867 MHz spectrum in various bands worth Rs 43,084 crore.

Vodafone Idea, at third place, received 2,668 MHz worth Rs 18,784 crore while a unit of Adani Group acquired 400 MHz spectrum in 26 GHz band worth Rs 212 crore.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on 5G spectrum

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 08:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU