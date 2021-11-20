Centre looks to take state route after repeal of three farm laws

After the repeal of the three controversial agriculture Acts, officials said the focus would shift to convincing states to adopt model APMC laws that were promulgated some years back, and if possible link their adoption to some sort of fiscal benefit as suggested by the 15th Finance Commission (FFC) in its draft report. “As far as contract farming is concerned, we already have a model act and states will be encouraged to adopt them.

In the case of the trade Act, already there is the Electronic National Agriculture Market (e-NaM) platform that provides the option of selling and ...