What is the Popular Front of India?
Business Standard

Centre likely to set threshold for Benami deals in Budget session

According to the official data, as of May 31, 2019, show-cause notices were issued in more than 2,100 cases involving benami properties , valued at over Rs 9,600 crore

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

Illustration
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

The Centre may introduce a value threshold for “Ben­ami deals”, beyond which such transactions shall be invalidated and assets involved confiscated. The current legislation does not provide for any such cap.

Read our full coverage on benami

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 06:15 IST

`
