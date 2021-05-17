Centre to give 5 million Covid-19 doses to states in the next three days

-
-
The Centre would provide five million doses of vaccines to various states in the next three days. The largest part of this supply — over 1 million would go to Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The health ministry said 200 million doses have been made available to the states free of cost, so far.
Maharashtra, which would receive 50,000 doses in the next three days, has also got the largest supply of vaccines from the Centre. Uttar Pradesh, with the maximum doses currently available, is getting 600,000 additional doses in the next three days.
The current consumption in the state is around 88 per cent. According to the health ministry data, 90 per cent of the total supply has been consumed, including wastage, with a total of 182 million doses administered.
About 67 per cent of the total doses given are in ten states. The top states include Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.
