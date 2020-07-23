Centre to give Rs 346 cr to Assam, hold talks with Bhutan to solve crisis

The will release Rs 346 crore, in the first phase, under the Flood Management Program (FMP) scheme to Assam and will also hold talks with to solve the recurring flood problem in the lower parts of the state.

Assam Chief Minister held a meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, through video conferencing, on Wednesday in which the information was conveyed.

" will soon release Rs 346 crore for the first phase under FMP scheme to Assam and hold talks with to solve the flood problem in lower Assam. This was informed in a meeting of Chief Minister with Union Minister via video conferencing in Guwahati," a tweet by the Chief Minister's Office on Wednesday read.

Sonowal also apprised the Union Minister of the overall situation and damages due to the floods in the state.

Taking to Twiter, Shekhawat said that Assam will be provided with all kinds of help for rescue and relief works by the

As per the daily flood report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Wednesday, a total of 89 lives have been lost due to the floods in the state.

Around 2.63 million people in 26 of the state's 33 districts have been affected by the floods, as per the state's disaster management authority.