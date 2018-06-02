Centre to take up protesting farmers' issue with state govts

Amid ongoing farmers’ protest in several states, S K Pattanayak on Friday said many of their issues are local in nature and the Centre will take it up with respective state governments. Farmers’ organisations like (BKU) have launched a 10-day agitation from today in Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh, pressing their demands, including loan waiver and right price for crops.

They have called for boycott of wholesale markets in these states leading to fears of shortage and price rise. Asked about the ongoing protest, Pattanayak said, “Many issues are local in nature, which need to be tackled locally.

We will take it up with the respective state governments.” He said that his ministry will definitely look into the issues which required to be addressed by the central government.

"So far, we have not received any representation (protesting farmers' bodies). Media is highlighting. We are conscious of it and we are sensitive to the needs of the farmers," he added.

The secretary was speaking on the sidelines of an event organised to launch an electronic buyer interface for farmers producers organisations (FPOs) here..