Centre urges states to take action on heat wave-related illnesses

-
ALSO READ
What is heat wave and does India have a strategy to deal with it? Know here
Voltas, Blue Star: Trading ideas for consumer durable stocks amid heat wave
TVS Motor chairman Venu Srinivasan receives Padma Bhushan from President
Music & film bring in about half of our business: T-Series' Bhushan Kumar
JSW push to see Bhushan Power & Steel post best-ever performance in FY22
-
The Centre asks states to step up surveillance and take action to mitigate heat related illnesses in the wake of heat waves across the country.
In a communication to all chief secretaries of states and union territories, Union Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked to share daily surveillance reports on health related illnesses that are shared with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
States have been asked to disseminate the guideline document ‘National Action Plan on Heat Related Illnesses’ to all districts for effective management of cases of heat wave. From March 1, 2022, daily surveillance on heat related illnesses has been initiated under theunder Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) in all States and Districts.
“The daily heat alerts which are being shared by IMD as well as NCDC with States indicate forecasts of heat waves for next 3-4 days and may be disseminated promptly at District Health Facility level,” Bhushan’s letter said.
The seasonal and monthly outlook from Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for March-May 2022 predicts above normal maximum temperatures over many areas of the Country and much higher temperatures in Central, Western and Northern parts of the Country. Temperatures have already touched 46 degree Celsius at some places and deviations up to 6 degree Celsius from expected normal temperatures have also been reported.
The NCDC had sent a communication to all states in April 2022 regarding the need to escalate heat resilience measures in Health Facilities. An Inter-sectoral meeting on this subject was also chaired by Member Secretary, NDMA in mid-April where all Principal Secretaries of Revenue Departments of States participated.
State health departments have been asked to continue efforts on sanitization and capacity building of medical officers, health staff, grass-root level workers on heat illnesses, its early recognition and management. Health facilities have been asked to remain prepared with IV fluids, ice packs, ORS and all necessary equipment.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU