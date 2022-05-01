Centre urges states to take action on heat wave-related illnesses

The Centre asks states to step up surveillance and take action to mitigate heat related illnesses in the wake of heat waves across the country.

In a communication to all chief secretaries of states and union territories, Union Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked to share daily surveillance reports on health related illnesses that are shared with the Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

States have been asked to disseminate the guideline document ‘ Action Plan on Heat Related Illnesses’ to all districts for effective management of cases of . From March 1, 2022, daily surveillance on heat related illnesses has been initiated under theunder Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) in all States and Districts.

“The daily heat alerts which are being shared by IMD as well as NCDC with States indicate forecasts of heat waves for next 3-4 days and may be disseminated promptly at District Health Facility level,” Bhushan’s letter said.

The seasonal and monthly outlook from Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for March-May 2022 predicts above normal maximum temperatures over many areas of the Country and much higher temperatures in Central, Western and Northern parts of the Country. Temperatures have already touched 46 degree Celsius at some places and deviations up to 6 degree Celsius from expected normal temperatures have also been reported.

The NCDC had sent a communication to all states in April 2022 regarding the need to escalate heat resilience measures in Health Facilities. An Inter-sectoral meeting on this subject was also chaired by Member Secretary, NDMA in mid-April where all Principal Secretaries of Revenue Departments of States participated.

State health departments have been asked to continue efforts on sanitization and capacity building of medical officers, health staff, grass-root level workers on heat illnesses, its early recognition and management. Health facilities have been asked to remain prepared with IV fluids, ice packs, ORS and all necessary equipment.