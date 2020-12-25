Centre writes to protesting farmers, invites them for talks again

The central government on Thursday once again sent a formal invite to the protesting for talks, saying that it will discuss any issue other than those already listed to break the deadlock, but made it clear that it would not be “logical” to include in the agenda any new demand related to (MSP), as it was out of the purview of three new farm laws.

In a related development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met President Ramnath Kovind and handed over to him a memorandum signed by two crore seeking withdrawal of the three legislations.

“There is ‘no democracy in India’ and it exists ‘only in imagination’. If the PM does not repeal these laws, the country will suffer,” Gandhi told reporters after the meeting. “PM’s only aim is to benefit three-four crony capitalists and anyone standing in his way will be dubbed as an anti-national, a terrorist or a criminal. If are standing against him, they are dubbed as terrorists. If labourers stand, they will also be dubbed as terrorists. One day, if Mohan Bhagwat stands, then he will also be dubbed as a terrorist.”



Meanwhile, in a three-page letter to 40 farmer leaders, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Vivek Aggarwal said, “I again request you that the government has been discussing all issues with open heart and good intention to end the protest. Kindly suggest a date and time (for the next round of talks).”



Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) has moved the Supreme Court challenging the three new farm laws, against which various farmer unions are staging protest at several border points of Delhi, and sought impleadment in the matter pending in the apex court.

In an application seeking impleadment in the pending petition, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) has claimed that the new farm laws “promote corporate interest” and are not concerned with the “interest of farmers”.

Agri laws need many amendments: Dushyant



Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said the new central farm laws need many amendments and urged protesting farmers to give "concrete suggestions". The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader reiterated that he will tender his resignation the day he feels he is unable to ensure the (MSP) for the farmers' produce in Haryana.

Addressing a press conference, the deputy chief minister said, "I believe many amendments should be there. On this, we have given several suggestions to the Centre earlier and they too agreed on many of them." "I think the Centre is ready to incorporate those amendments," he added.

He, however, said if farmers feel more amendment or changes are required, then he is willing to mediate. “If the Centre entrusts me with the responsibility to mediate on those amendments/changes that are not being included, I am ready to do the needful,” he said.

In response to another question, Chautala said the Centre is repeatedly inviting farmer unions for talks and it was the responsibility of the outfits to give "concrete suggestions" regarding their demands.