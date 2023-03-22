JUST IN
G20 Agriculture Working Group delegates to visit Haryana on March 31
Chandrababu Naidu moved Rs 371 cr in skill development scam: AP minister
After 25 years, Amazon to shut go-to camera reviews website 'DPReview'
FinMin agencies attach immovable properties worth Rs 1.11 trn in 6 years
PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti welcomes opening of Sharda Devi temple in J-K
VHP praises AAP govt in Punjab, Centre for action against Amritpal Singh
Delhi Budget 2023: AAP govt allocates Rs 16,575 crore for education
120 petitions challenging Waqf Act pending before courts, Delhi HC told
Covid-19 cases increasing in Kerala; govt issues alerts to all districts
Chaitra Navratri 2023 begins today: Here are the significant dates
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Chandrayaan 3, Aditya L1 will be launched in middle of 2023: ISRO chief
icon-arrow-left
Covid-19 cases increasing in Kerala; govt issues alerts to all districts
Business Standard

Chaitra Navratri 2023 begins today: Here are the significant dates

During this nine-day celebration of Chaitra Navratri, people worship the nine avatars of Goddess Shakti and on the ninth day, they observe Ram Navmi, the birth of Lord Ram

Topics
navratri | festivals | India

Sudeep Singh Rawat 

Devotees stand in the queue to enter Durga temple on the first day of the Navratri festival, in Varanasi on Saturday.
The nine-day-long Chaitra Navratri begins today

The nine-day-long auspicious time for Hindu devotees begins today. It is one of the most fervently celebrated festivals across the country.

During this nine-day celebration, people worship the nine avatars of Goddess Shakti and on the ninth day, they observe Ram Navmi, the birth of Lord Ram.

Very few people know that Navratri is celebrated four times a year, as Chaitra Navratri, Ashadha Navratri, Sharada Navratri, and the Paush/Magh Navratri. Of these four, Chaitra Navratri is the most significant Hindu festival.

Chaitra Navratri usually falls in the month of March and April and marks the first day of the Hindu calendar. This year Chaitra Navaratri begins today, i.e., March 22

What is the significance of Chaitra Navratri?

Navaratri is a significant festival for all Hindus. According to some beliefs, Lord Ram landed in Lanka to worship Goddess Durga on the beach. During the nine days of Navratri, Maa Durga shows her nine different avatars, namely, Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandmata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri. It is believed that devotees who observe fasts during these days and engage in worship will have all their wishes fulfilled by Maa Durga. The festival also indicates the victory of good over evil.

Dates of Chaitra Navaratri 2023:

The celebration of Navaratri lasts for nine days, and all these days have different importance. Here is the list of days:

Day 1 - Maa Shailputri Puja (Pratipada)
Day 2 - Maa Brahmacharini Puja (Dwitiya)
Day 3 - Maa Chandraghanta Puja (Tritiya)
Day 4 - Maa Kushmanda Puja (Chaturthi)
Day 5 - Skandamata Puja (Panchami)
Day 6 - Maa Katyayani Puja (Shasthi)
Day 7 - Maa Kalaratri Puja (Saptami)
Day 8 - Maa Mahagauri Puja (Annapurna Ashtami, Sandhi Puja)
Day 9 - Ram Navami, Goddess Siddhidhatri

The festival of Navaratri begins with a ritual, Ghatasthapana, celebrated on the first day and ends on day 9 with Ram Navami, a day that marks the birth of Lord Ram on Dashami Tithi.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on navratri

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 15:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU