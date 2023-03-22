Chaitra Navratri 2023 begins today: Here are the significant dates

The nine-day-long auspicious time for Hindu devotees begins today. It is one of the most fervently celebrated across the country.



During this nine-day celebration, people worship the nine avatars of Goddess Shakti and on the ninth day, they observe Ram Navmi, the birth of Lord Ram.



Very few people know that is celebrated four times a year, as Chaitra Navratri, Ashadha Navratri, Sharada Navratri, and the Paush/Magh . Of these four, Chaitra is the most significant Hindu festival.



Chaitra Navratri usually falls in the month of March and April and marks the first day of the Hindu calendar. This year Chaitra Navaratri begins today, i.e., March 22



What is the significance of Chaitra Navratri?

Navaratri is a significant festival for all Hindus. According to some beliefs, Lord Ram landed in Lanka to worship Goddess Durga on the beach. During the nine days of Navratri, Maa Durga shows her nine different avatars, namely, Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandmata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri. It is believed that devotees who observe fasts during these days and engage in worship will have all their wishes fulfilled by Maa Durga. The festival also indicates the victory of good over evil.

Dates of Chaitra Navaratri 2023:

The celebration of Navaratri lasts for nine days, and all these days have different importance. Here is the list of days:

Day 1 - Maa Shailputri Puja (Pratipada)

Day 2 - Maa Brahmacharini Puja (Dwitiya)

Day 3 - Maa Chandraghanta Puja (Tritiya)

Day 4 - Maa Kushmanda Puja (Chaturthi)

Day 5 - Skandamata Puja (Panchami)

Day 6 - Maa Katyayani Puja (Shasthi)

Day 7 - Maa Kalaratri Puja (Saptami)

Day 8 - Maa Mahagauri Puja (Annapurna Ashtami, Sandhi Puja)

Day 9 - Ram Navami, Goddess Siddhidhatri

The festival of Navaratri begins with a ritual, Ghatasthapana, celebrated on the first day and ends on day 9 with Ram Navami, a day that marks the birth of Lord Ram on Dashami Tithi.