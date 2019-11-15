JUST IN
Chandrakant Sompura, the man who designed a Ram temple for Ayodhya

While designing the temple, Sompura planned for the main premises along with the disputed 2.77 acres of land

Vinay Umarji 

The flood of phone calls to his home-office in central Ahmedabad since last week, when the Supreme Court verdict paved the way for a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, has left Chandrakant Sompura both tired and elated. The verdict has brought the 77-year-old architect, who has designed the model of the temple, into the limelight.

Sompura likes to be called a “temple architect”. While he has no formal education in modern architecture, he prides himself for the hands-on training he says he has received in sculpting and temple building according to Vastu Shastra, ...

First Published: Fri, November 15 2019. 21:46 IST

