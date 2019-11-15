Chandrakant Sompura, the man who designed a Ram temple for Ayodhya

The flood of phone calls to his home-office in central Ahmedabad since last week, when the Supreme Court verdict paved the way for a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, has left Chandrakant Sompura both tired and elated. The verdict has brought the 77-year-old architect, who has designed the model of the temple, into the limelight.

Sompura likes to be called a “temple architect”. While he has no formal education in modern architecture, he prides himself for the hands-on training he says he has received in sculpting and temple building according to Vastu Shastra, ...