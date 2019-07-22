- 50 yrs of Apollo 11: How geological maps made the moon landings worthwhile
Chandrayaan-2 LIVE updates: ISRO to launch moon mission at 2:43 pm
Chandrayaan-2 mission: Isro began the countdown for Chandrayaan-2 mission launch at 6:43 pm on Sunday
GSLV MkIII
Chandrayaan-2, India's indigenous moon mission is set to launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh today. It will be launched atop a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) MkIII, India's most powerful rocket and will carry an orbiter, a lander called Vikram and a rover called Pragyan, which has been almost entirely designed and made in India.
The countdown for the Chandrayaan-2 mission launch began at 6:43 pm on Sunday.
The orbiter plans to circle the Moon for about one year, imaging the surface and studying the atmosphere. ISRO had successfully completed the launch rehearsal of the Chandrayaan-2 mission on Saturday. The Chandrayaan-2 was scheduled to be launched on July 15. However, less than an hour before the launch, the mission was aborted after a technical snag was detected. Chandrayaan-2 is the most complex mission ever as it will make an attempt to soft-land at the predetermined site close to the lunar South Pole. The cost of the Chandyraan-2 mission is Rs 978 crore.
