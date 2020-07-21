Chandrayaan-2 mission completes one year, all 8 payloads performing well

India's mission on Tuesday celebrated its first anniversary, with the the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) saying that all the 8 payloads on were performing well.



On July 22, 2019, the GSLV rocket, nicknamed 'Bahubali’, blasted off from thesecond launch pad at India’s rocket port at Sriharikota, near Chennai. The spacecraft was inserted into lunar orbit on August 20, 2019.



said that the global mapping of the lunar surface and polar coverage were being carried out in line with the mission plan.

Extensive data has been acquired from Chandrayaan-2 payloads and stidies are being accried out to detect the presence of water-ice in the polar regions.



The report on major findings from Chandrayaan-2 experiments was planned to be released at the Annual Lunar Planetary Science Conference in March 2020, however, it has been cancelled due to the (Covid-19) pandemic.



Public release of science data from Chandrayaan-2 for global use will begin in October 2020, wherein details for accessing the data will be provided, said

