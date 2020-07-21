JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Science and Environment

Covid-19 fatality rate drops to 2.43% from 3.36% on Jun 17: Health Ministry

Sero survey finds 23% of Delhi's population infected with Coronavirus
Business Standard

Chandrayaan-2 mission completes one year, all 8 payloads performing well

Isro said that the global mapping of the lunar surface and polar coverage were being carried out in line with the mission plan.

Topics
Chandrayaan-2 | ISRO | India space mission

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

GSLV-MkIII-M1 rocket carrying Chandrayaan-2 lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh | Photo: ISRO
On July 22, 2019, the GSLV rocket, nicknamed `Bahubali’, blasted off from thesecond launch pad at India’s rocket port at Sriharikota, near Chennai | Photo: ISRO

India's Chandrayaan-2 mission on Tuesday celebrated its first anniversary, with the the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) saying that all the 8 payloads on Chandrayaan-2 were performing well.

On July 22, 2019, the GSLV rocket, nicknamed 'Bahubali’, blasted off from thesecond launch pad at India’s rocket port at Sriharikota, near Chennai. The Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was inserted into lunar orbit on August 20, 2019.

Isro said that the global mapping of the lunar surface and polar coverage were being carried out in line with the mission plan.

Extensive data has been acquired from Chandrayaan-2 payloads and stidies are being accried out to detect the presence of water-ice in the polar regions.

The report on major findings from Chandrayaan-2 experiments was planned to be released at the Annual Lunar Planetary Science Conference in March 2020, however, it has been cancelled due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Public release of science data from Chandrayaan-2 for global use will begin in October 2020, wherein details for accessing the data will be provided, said Isro.
First Published: Tue, July 21 2020. 19:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU