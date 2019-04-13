How Chennai-based 'AWARE India' is making the city a safer and better place

Stories of gender-based violence narrated by his mother and sister were a regular feature of Sandhiyan Thilagavathy’s childhood days. So the thought of doing something to empower women to protect themselves was always there in his mind.

The December 2016 gangrape incident in the national capital acted as the trigger. “I started a Facebook page AWARE — Awareness for Wo+Men to advocate their rights and equality — and started sharing articles, created online campaigns to create awareness on how women can fight back gender-based violence,” he says. In no time, the ...