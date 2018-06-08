CHESS#1306

The Altibox Norway Super GM ended with a surprise winner in a very tight finish. Challenger Fabiano Caruana started badly with a loss to World Champion Magnus Carlsen, in Round One. But the Italian-American GM fought back into contention.

His resilience brought wins against Viswanathan Anand, Sergey Karjakin, and finally, Wesley So in a dramatic last-round battle. Caruana ended up champion with 5 points from eight games. Second place was shared between Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura, and Anand (all on 4.5). Wesley So had thrown the tournament open with a win against Carlsen in ...