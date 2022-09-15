Chhattisgarh deposits about 91% of targeted rice in central pool

has deposited about 91 per cent of the against the target given for the central pool in the kharif marketing season (KMS) of 2021-22.

The state has deposited 5.93 million metric tonnes of custom milled (CMR) as on September 9 to the central pool as against the target of 6.52 million metric tonnes set for the season 2021-22, state government officials said. CMR is manufactured by milling the paddy procured by State government agencies and the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

In states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, MP, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, UP, and Bihar, paddy is mainly bought by state or state agencies. The resultant is delivered to the state government and FCI after getting the paddy milled. The state agencies procure paddy whereas FCI procures 70 per cent of total rice procured for the central pool.

In a first, has delivered a record quota of rice to the FCI and Civil Supplies Corporation by undertaking custom milling and paddy procurement simultaneously. After Punjab and Telangana, is the highest contributor of rice to the central pool in the current KMS.

Chhattisgarh Food Secretary Topeshwar Verma informed that in the Kharif marketing year 2021-22, a record 9.79 million metric tonnes of paddy had been procured at the support price. “Timely lifting and milling of the procured paddy were big challenges but under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, a well-managed system with a proper strategy was implemented,” added Verma.

As a result, for the first time, the entire quantity of paddy stored in the state was lifted from the procurement centres in the months of April-May and from the storage centre in June. The lifting of paddy for custom milling was completed even before the onset of rains. Record lifting of paddy by the millers directly from the procurement centres has made a significant reduction in the transportation expenditure, drying of paddy and, the cost of protection and maintenance.

According to officials, Chattisgarh’s state marketing federation (MARKFED) earned Rs 8,000 crore as compared to the previous year. It has also saved Rs 100 crore of interest owed to banks by repaying the loan within time.

Officials said only 0.58 million metric tonnes of rice are due to be deposited in CMR. They said 9.73 million metric tonnes of paddy has been supplied to the millers for custom milling, against which they have to deposit 6.52 million metric tonnes of rice. CMR’s target of depositing rice is expected to be completed by the end of September.