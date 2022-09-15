Chhattisgarh deposits about 91% of targeted rice in central pool

-
ALSO READ
Overall kharif sowing improves even as paddy and arhar remain muted
Govt to lift 51.8 mn tonnes rice in 2022-23, double coarse cereal purchases
Delhi traffic police starts drive to mandate rear seat belts, 17 fined
Should you hold rice mill stocks amid export curbs?
Explained: How govt imposing curbs on rice exports will affect India
-
Chhattisgarh has deposited about 91 per cent of the rice against the target given for the central pool in the kharif marketing season (KMS) of 2021-22.
The state has deposited 5.93 million metric tonnes of custom milled rice (CMR) as on September 9 to the central pool as against the target of 6.52 million metric tonnes set for the season 2021-22, state government officials said. CMR is manufactured by milling the paddy procured by State government agencies and the Food Corporation of India (FCI).
In states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, MP, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, UP, and Bihar, paddy is mainly bought by state or state agencies. The resultant rice is delivered to the state government and FCI after getting the paddy milled. The state agencies procure paddy whereas FCI procures 70 per cent of total rice procured for the central pool.
In a first, Chhattisgarh has delivered a record quota of rice to the FCI and Civil Supplies Corporation by undertaking custom milling and paddy procurement simultaneously. After Punjab and Telangana, Chhattisgarh is the highest contributor of rice to the central pool in the current KMS.
Chhattisgarh Food Secretary Topeshwar Verma informed that in the Kharif marketing year 2021-22, a record 9.79 million metric tonnes of paddy had been procured at the support price. “Timely lifting and milling of the procured paddy were big challenges but under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, a well-managed system with a proper strategy was implemented,” added Verma.
As a result, for the first time, the entire quantity of paddy stored in the state was lifted from the procurement centres in the months of April-May and from the storage centre in June. The lifting of paddy for custom milling was completed even before the onset of rains. Record lifting of paddy by the millers directly from the procurement centres has made a significant reduction in the transportation expenditure, drying of paddy and, the cost of protection and maintenance.
According to officials, Chattisgarh’s state marketing federation (MARKFED) earned Rs 8,000 crore as compared to the previous year. It has also saved Rs 100 crore of interest owed to banks by repaying the loan within time.
Officials said only 0.58 million metric tonnes of rice are due to be deposited in CMR. They said 9.73 million metric tonnes of paddy has been supplied to the millers for custom milling, against which they have to deposit 6.52 million metric tonnes of rice. CMR’s target of depositing rice is expected to be completed by the end of September.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 23:36 IST