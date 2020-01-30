Chhattisgarh govt likely to table resolution against Citizenship Act

JUST IN
UP issues advisory to curb fake news, hate content on social media
R Krishna Das  |  Raipur 

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel
The Chhattisgarh government is likely to table a resolution in the state legislative assembly against the recently enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The state cabinet passed a resolution opposing the CAA on Thusday and urged the Union Government to repeal it. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday making a formal appeal in this regard citing wide-spread peaceful protest against the Act across Chhattisgarh.

“The ruling party will be bringing a resolution in the ensuing budget session of the legislative assembly,” state’s parliamentary affairs minister Ravindra Choubey said.

It will either be in the form of a government resolution or government proposal, he added. He further said the Act was against the sentiments of the people of Chhattisgarh and the CM has urged the PM to repeal it.

Chhattisgarh is set to become the fifth state to pass a resolution against the Act in the legislative assembly. Two other Congress-ruled states -- Rajasthan and Punjab -- besides Kerala and West Bengal have already adopted similar resolutions against the Act citing it as “discriminatory”.
First Published: Thu, January 30 2020. 19:03 IST

