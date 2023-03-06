Chhattisgarh: Readymade garments business thrives in insurgency zone

Women from the interior areas of district, which was once infamous for deadly Maoist violence, have created a niche for themselves not only as skilled labourers but also as successful entrepreneurs.



Over 1,000 women are associated with “Dannex” or Next, the unit engaged in manufacturing readymade garments.

They come from interior villages of the district that were cut off from the mainstream of the society because of Maoist violence.

A senior official associated with the project said the traditional practice of providing employment to women meant recruiting them by imparting knowledge of a specific technical skill.

But the government has come with an innovative approach and established industries not just to provide employment to women, but also to hand over the entire management to them.

With this vision, the brand Next or “Dannex” was started.

On January 31, 2021, the first unit of Dannex was inaugurated by chief minister Bhupesh Baghel at Haaram village under Gidam development block in Dantewada district. After Haaram, now a total of five units of Dannex have been established in Katekalyan, Chhindnar, Barsur, and Kaarli in the same district.

Women have been provided initial training in all the units.

“As of now, 1.2 million garments have been made from the Dannex factory and sent for sale,” the official said, adding that as of now, the group has earned about Rs 72 crore from the clothes manufactured by the rural women.

The quality and design of the readymade garments manufactured in Dantewada is attracting customers.

As a result, there is a huge demand for the products at many big multinational stores and online shopping platforms as well, the official said.

Readymade garments manufactured in Dantewada are also being sent to various states in the country and even exported abroad.

With the support of the district administration, a target has been set to further expand the readymade garment industry in the form of an industrial chain. This would be operated by self-help groups (SHGs). Womens’ groups have already started working in this direction.

One of the beneficiaries said Dannex had also helped change the conservative and patriarchal outlook of the society, especially the tribals that dominate the region, in favour of women.