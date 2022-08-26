Chief Justice N V Ramana leaves behind a 6.1% increase in pending cases

On August 26, as Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana demitted his office as the Chief Justice of India, he apologised for not paying requisite attention to the listing and posting of matters. In April 2021, when Justice NV Ramana took oath as the 48th Chief Justice of India, 67,279 cases were pending in the . High Courts across the country had 21 per cent of cases pending for over a decade. At a conference in London this year, the chief justice had termed the huge backlog of cases a major problem—over 40 million cases are pending in courts—pendency has increased during his tenure. As he demits office, Supreme Court's pendency has increased 6.1 per cent to 71,411 cases, and there are 22.1 per cent cases pending for over a decade in the country's high courts.

