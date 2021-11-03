China's latest delta outbreak is most widespread since one in Wuhan 2019

-
-
More provinces in China are fighting Covid-19 than at any time since the deadly pathogen first emerged in Wuhan in 2019.
The highly-infectious delta variant is hurtling across the country despite the increasingly aggressive measures that local officials have enacted in a bid to thwart it.
More than 600 local infections have been found in 19 of 31 provinces in the latest outbreak in the world’s second-largest economy.
Graph
China reported 93 new local cases on Wednesday, and 11 asymptomatic infections. Three more provinces detected cases: central Chongqing and Henan, and Jiangsu on the eastern coast.
Officials in China say they are committed to maintaining a so-called Covid Zero approach despite the flare-ups that are coming faster, spreading further.
