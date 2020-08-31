Chinese troops violate agreement in Pangong Tso, Indian Army pre-empts move

-
Months after the deadly border clash, the situation in Eastern Ladakh flared last night when troops of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) violated the "previous consensus" arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements.
"PLA carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo," said Colonel Aman Anand in a statement and added that a Brigade Commander level Flag Meeting is in progress at Chushul to resolve the issues.
It is to be learned that Indian troops pre-empted the Chinese activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen India's positions, and thwarted the intentions to unilaterally change facts on the ground."
"The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility through dialogue, but is also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity," Army said in its statement.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had earlier said that a solution to the border row with China must be predicated on honouring all agreements and understandings without attempting to alter the status quo unilaterally. Jaishankar called the situation in Ladakh the "most serious" after the 1962 conflict, adding the quantum of forces currently deployed by both sides at the Line of Actual Control(LAC) is also "unprecedented". At the same time, he noted that all border situations were resolved through diplomacy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accused China of harbouring expansionist ambitions and reminded Beijing that the “era of expansionism is over" as he paid a surprise visit to a military base in the Ladakh sector where 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent border clash with the Chinese army.
