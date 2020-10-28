CIC serves notice to Govt for saying it has no info on Aarogya Setu creator

The Central Information Commission (CIC) on Wednesday issued show-cause notices to the central government over evasive replies to RTI applications about the creator of the Aarogya Setu app, according to a report by LiveLaw.

The notices were issued to the Central Public Information Officers (CPIO) of Ministry of Electronics, Informatics Centre and the NeGD. The asked the CPIOs why it shouldn’t impose penalties on them — under the RTI Act — for ‘obstruction of information’.

The RTI application relates to information sought regarding the creation of Aarogya Setu app. According to the RTI body, the NIC and the IT ministry have both denied knowledge about who created the app.

The CIC, according to the report, also asked NIC to explain why it denied having information about the app despite the Aarogya Setu website clearly mentioning that the app was designed, developed and hosted by it.