JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India Coronavirus Dispatch: What explains Bihar's pandemic curve?
Business Standard

CIC serves notice to Govt for saying it has no info on Aarogya Setu creator

According to the RTI body, both the National Informatics Centre and the IT ministry has denied knowledge regarding the creator of the essential app

Topics
CIC | Coronavirus

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Aarogya Setu app, coronavirus, flights
The RTI application relates to information sought regarding the creation of Aarogya Setu app

The Central Information Commission (CIC) on Wednesday issued show-cause notices to the central government over evasive replies to RTI applications about the creator of the Aarogya Setu app, according to a report by LiveLaw.

The notices were issued to the Central Public Information Officers (CPIO) of Ministry of Electronics, National Informatics Centre and the NeGD. The CIC asked the CPIOs why it shouldn’t impose penalties on them — under the RTI Act — for ‘obstruction of information’.

The RTI application relates to information sought regarding the creation of Aarogya Setu app. According to the RTI body, the NIC and the IT ministry have both denied knowledge about who created the app.

The CIC, according to the report, also asked NIC to explain why it denied having information about the app despite the Aarogya Setu website clearly mentioning that the app was designed, developed and hosted by it.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, October 28 2020. 15:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.