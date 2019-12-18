JUST IN
Citizenship Act protests: 25-year-old sets himself ablaze at India Gate

The self-immolation occurred at the India Gate lawns where protesters have been demanding the rescinding of the Citizenship Amendment Act

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Citizenship Amendment Act
Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protestors raise slogans during a rally, in Bengaluru, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 | Photo: PTI

Citizenship Act protests: 25-year-old sets himself ablaze at India Gate on Wednesday here and doctors said he has suffered 90 per cent burns.

The self-immolation occurred at the India Gate lawns where protesters have been demanding the rescinding of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Police, however, said that the act by the youth, identified as Kartik Maher, was not connected to the protests.

First Published: Wed, December 18 2019. 19:43 IST

