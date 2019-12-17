- Top events today: SC hearing on Jamia clashes, Nirbhaya case, and more
- Best of BS Opinion: Green shoots in financial sector, price hike, and more
- Cannot be bullied, violence must stop: Supreme Court on CAA, NRC protests
- India joins elite club to enable free 24x7 NEFT funds transfer facility
- Amid CAA protest, West Bengal stays work on National Population Register
- The one instance where Rajinikanth turned his back on 'inspiration' Amitabh
- BJP lodges police complaint against Sisodia, AAP MLA over Jamia violence
- Pakistan Parliament passes resolution condemning India's Citizenship Act
- CAA protest: Guwahati curfew to be lifted tomorrow; internet to be restored
- Citizenship Act: IIM students, teachers term legislation discriminatory
Citizenship Act protests LIVE updates: 10 arrested, none are Jamia students
According to officials, broadband internet services across Assam will be restored today, while curfew has been relaxed in Guwahati till 8 pm. Catch LIVE updates on Citizenship Act protests
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Students and other protest against the police action against students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University. at PHQ in New Delhi, Sunday night, Dec. 15, 2019. Photo: PTI
Unrest over the Delhi and Lucknow police crackdown in Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) spread across the country on Monday with demonstrations being held in several campuses, including in Hyderabad, Lucknow, Mumbai and Kolkata. Today, Supreme Court of India will hear pleas alleging police atrocities on students holding protests against Citizenship Act. The Opposition leaders will meet President Ram Nath Kovind to raise the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act and the protests around the law.
Meanwhile, according to officials, broadband internet services across Assam will be restored soon, while curfew has been relaxed in Guwahati till 8 pm.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh