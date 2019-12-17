JUST IN
Citizenship Act protests LIVE updates: 10 arrested, none are Jamia students

According to officials, broadband internet services across Assam will be restored today, while curfew has been relaxed in Guwahati till 8 pm. Catch LIVE updates on Citizenship Act protests

BS Web Team 

Students and other protest against the police action against students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University. at PHQ in New Delhi, Sunday night, Dec. 15, 2019. Photo: PTI
Unrest over the Delhi and Lucknow police crackdown in Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) spread across the country on Monday with demonstrations being held in several campuses, including in Hyderabad, Lucknow, Mumbai and Kolkata. Today, Supreme Court of India will hear pleas alleging police atrocities on students holding protests against Citizenship Act. The Opposition leaders will meet President Ram Nath Kovind to raise the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act and the protests around the law.

Meanwhile, according to officials, broadband internet services across Assam will be restored soon, while curfew has been relaxed in Guwahati till 8 pm.

