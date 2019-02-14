CJI Ranjan Gogoi sacks two SC staff for tampering with orders on RCom

In a late evening order on Wednesday, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi sacked two officers of the court who allegedly tampered with Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman's directions asking Reliance Communications (RCom) chairman Anil Ambani to make a personal appearance in a contempt case.

The two court masters were given marching orders for allegedly leaving out the word "not" while uploading the order on the top court's website.

On January 7, the apex court was hearing a contempt plea moved by Ericsson India against Anil Ambani and two top executives of RCom for not making a payment of Rs 550 crore despite repeated assurances. The court asked RCom to make a payment of Rs 118 crore for the time being against Ericsson's total dues.

The lawyers for Ambani had sought an exemption from his personal appearance in the court, but the request had been declined by Justice Nariman.

However, when the order was uploaded on the website of the court, it seemed personal appearance of the alleged contemnor(s) was 'dispensed with' despite Justice Nariman's order: "...personal appearance of the alleged contemnor(s) not dispensed with".

After a complaint was made by the appellant, the court instituted an enquiry into the issue. A revised order was uploaded on January 9, which made it clear that Ambani would have to appear personally in the court.

Following the court's revised order, Ambani had appeared in the court on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Wednesday, after hearing all the parties for close to five and a half hours, the top court reserved its judgement on the issue.