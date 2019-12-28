Class 10 students of NCR school design prosthetic paws for amputee dogs

Ellie, a ten-month-old dog lost two of her front paws when she was a puppy. With the help of prosthetic paws, Ellie no longer limps but romps around with a sheepish grin. Its almost like a Christmas miracle, being gifted the ability to walk...

It was a group of tenth standard girls from Shiv Nadar School who gave Ellie the gift to walk. They developed a forelimb for another dog, Delna who is an amputee as well. As part of a school project which involved designing a technology-based solution for a real-life problem, a team 'Pawsitivity' comprising students Arushi Shah, Navya Aggarwal, ...