SC restrains IPGCL, PPCL, DTL from disconnecting supply to BSES discoms
Business Standard

Climate aid to developing nations to take a hit amid global headwinds

India had proposed a loss and damage fund last year, but the COP26 final text steered clear of it

Topics
India | Climate finance | global climate deal

Shreya Jai & Nitin Kumar  |  New Delhi 

Greenhouse gas emissions
The Indian government last year joined hands with 24 like-minded developing countries (LMDCs) to push for climate disaster funding from developed nations, on the “polluter pays” principle.

The contentious issue of climate financing by the Global North to developing nations could catch more heat during the upcoming Conference of Parties (COP27) in Egypt next month. Key climate aid provider countries are likely to divert their development budgets towards soaring energy prices and the impending cost of Russia-Ukraine war refugees. This would lead to climate funding constraints for countries such as India.

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 17:41 IST

