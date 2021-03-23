Coal plants fail on pollution norms, may cost 4,800 lives every year: Study

-
ALSO READ
Genset ban to CPCB vigil: What changes as Delhi moves to curb pollution
As govt sets up a new air pollution commission, is it too little, too late?
Thick smog blankets Delhi as Covid-19 gets new ally in air pollution
New body, old problems
Trump's 'filthy air' remark exposes India's poor pollution control: Experts
-
India is racing to install solar capacity and shift its energy mix to renewables, but a study says it has not complied with norms set in 2015 to fix pollution caused by coal-based power plants.
The study said that if India operates 55 per cent plant load factor capacity (PLF) at 2018 levels, it could lose 4,828 lives every year in 19 states and union territories. If coal-based plants operate at 100 per cent capacity, the number of deaths due to air pollution will increase by 70 per cent to 8,200 deaths every year.
If plants run full steam, there would be a 69 per cent increase in diabetes cases, a 76 per cent increase in cases of new asthma cases among children, and a 70 per cent increase in cases of stroke and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. The economic cost would rise as 85,86,300 workdays will be lost due to air pollution, said the study called 'Health and economic impacts of unabated coal-power generation in Delhi-NCR' and released by Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).
If power plants comply with the environment ministry’s 2015 guidelines requiring power plants to reduce SO2, NOx, and particulate matter emissions, the incidence of deaths could reduce by 63 per cent each year if PLF capacity stays at 2018 levels.
CREA data from November 2020 highlights that just 1.7 per cent of the 448 plant units were complying with sulphur dioxide emission norms. And, only 21% will be compliance-ready within the timeframe set by the government.
At best, the study states that deaths will reduce to 1,799 every year. New asthma cases among children will be down by 13 per cent, whereas diabetes and stroke cases will reduce by 65 per cent.
However, it is unlikely that PLF capacity will stay at 2018 levels. At present, CREA data highlights that the PLF was 63.27 per cent.
Uttar Pradesh is among states expected to suffer most in the pollution. While the state is expected to account for 31 per cent of the deaths in the current scenario, even if it complies to new standards, its share in total deaths is expected to rise to 32 per cent.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU