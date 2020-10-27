Coal scam: HC suspends jail term of Dilip Ray, seeks CBI reply on appeal

-
ALSO READ
Coal scam: CBI seeks life imprisonment for ex-minister Dilip Ray
Jharkhand 1999 coal scam: Court convicts former NDA minister Dilip Ray
Coal scam: Ex-Union Minister Dilip Ray sentenced to three years jail
2G scam: HC order on Tuesday over CBI, ED pleas for early hearing of case
Fodder scam: Jharkhand HC defers hearing of Lalu's bail plea till Oct 9
-
The Delhi High Court Tuesday suspended the three-year jail term of former Union minister Dilip Ray in a coal scam case pertaining to irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand block in 1999.
According to a lawyer associated with the case, Justice Suresh Kumar Kait also issued notice to the CBI and sought its response on the appeal filed by Ray, challenging his conviction and sentence in the case.
The high court has listed the matter for further hearing on November 25.
The trial court had on Monday sentenced Ray, the 68-year old former minister of state (coal) in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, to three-year in jail and also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on him.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU