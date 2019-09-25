Come to India, if there's any gap I'll act as bridge: Modi tells investors

India offers investors political stability and decisiveness like never before, said Prime Minister in New York on Wednesday, days after his government announced a $20 billion tax-cut stimulus for companies.

"Come to India, if there's any gap I'll act as the bridge," he said at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum.

“India is a unique combination of four factors: democracy, demography, demand, decisiveness. Your scale and our skills can speed up the global economic growth,” he said.

Modi said his government had taken numerous measures — from scrapping 50 outdated laws to implementing GST — to improve ease of doing business. “And all this in the first 3-4 months of my new government. This is just the beginning, there's more to come. It's a golden opportunity to partner India,” he said.

"If you want to invest in a market where there is scale, come to India... If you want to invest in start-ups with a huge market, come to India...If you want to invest in one of the world's largest infrastructure ecosystem, come to India," he was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

The government, earlier this month, reduced the effective corporate tax rate to 25.17 per cent from nearly 35 per cent, thus bringing India at par with major global economies on taxation front.