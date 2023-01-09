JUST IN
PM Modi to visit Hyderabad on Jan 19 to launch various railway projects
Delhi PWD to remove eviction notice from Dhaula Kuan slum dwellers: Sisodia
Tax evasion: HC questions I-T dept's move seeking to prosecute Anil Ambani
Govt calls out TV channels on 'distasteful' reporting on accidents, deaths
MCD brawl: BJP leaders protesting outside Kejriwal's house detained
Two air passengers arrested in Patna for travelling in drunken state
Trust has to be built among people of different religions: Amartya Sen
Cold wave grips Odisha with 3.7 degrees Celsius in Koraput's Similiguda
Jharkhand extends winter vacation till Jan 14 amid cold for primary schools
Pravasi Bharatiyas are 'brand ambassadors' of India on foreign soil: Modi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
PM Modi to visit Hyderabad on Jan 19 to launch various railway projects
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Comeback trail: Sports stars who returned to make a mark after an accident

From Tiger Pataudi to Sandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant has examples to look up to

Topics
sports injury | Sports stars | road accident

Vaibhav Raghunandan  |  New Delhi 

Rishabh Pant, ICC CWC 2019

Growing up in Faridkot, Rupinder Pal Singh would cut up photos of his favourite hockey players from newspapers and put them up above his bed. It was a practice he continued when he was accepted into the Chandigarh hockey academy. By the time he got there though, one picture dominated all others, that of Jugraj Singh.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on sports injury

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 16:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU