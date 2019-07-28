Coming soon: India's first garbage cafe set to open in Chhattisgarh

Papa, why don’t you follow the model of London Rubbish Café?" Kamayani exclaimed. Her father, Manoj Singh, thought this would be the perfect idea to give Chhattisgarh’s Ambikapur city an unmistakable identity in the country.

The theme of swapping plastic waste for food deeply influenced Singh, who is the Commissioner of Ambikapur Municipal Corporation (AMC). Kamayani, who has cleared class XII this year, helped him with the business model. Without further ado, the project to set up India’s first Garbage Café in the city that houses a population of ...