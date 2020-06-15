Complete lockdown in Chennai, 3 neighbouring districts from June 19 to 30

In view of an increase in infections in Chennai and neighbouring districts, the has announced a complete in four districts from June 19 to 30. The decision — for Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet districts — was taken at the Cabinet meeting on Monday.

A medical expert committee constituted by the had recommended a further "tightening" in certain relaxations made in Chennai earlier.





As of Sunday evening, Tamil Nadu’s Covid-19 tally crossed 44,000, with 1974 new cases being reported. Of the total cases, 1,415 were from Chennai alone. While 1,138 patients were discharged after recovery, there were 38 new Covid-19 deaths. The state’s total tally reached 44,661 — 19,676 active cases, 24,547 recoveries and 435 deaths.