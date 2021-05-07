Complete lockdown in Karnataka for two weeks: What's allowed and what's not

will be under a complete lockdown for two weeks starting May 10 till May 24 as the daily case count consistently stayed above 45,000 for the past days.

However, essential services are allowed from 6 am to 10 am daily.

Annoucing the lockdown, Chief Minister Yediyurappa on Friday said that the curfew has failed to reduce the infections and related deaths as the fatality rate remained high during the curfew period. The state recorded highest single day count of 592 deaths in the last 24 hours and added over 48,000 more infections.

He said that this is a temporary decision and urged migrants not to leave the state. "Not a single person will be allowed after 10 am," said Yediyurappa, adding that he has suggest police to take stringent action against those violating the rules.

The government relased detailed guidelines on what's allowed and what's not during the lockdown period.

Here's what is not allowed in the state.

Only flights and trains scheduled will continue to operate during the lockdown. Flight and train tickets shall serve as the passes for movement of persons by personal vehicles, taxis, cab aggregators, autorickshaws to board flight and trains.

Metro rail services will be shut. Taxis (including auto rickshaws) and services of cab aggregators, except while hired for emergency and as permitted in these guidelines.

Schools, colleges, educational institutions etc. will remain closed.

Hotels, restaurants, and hospitality services, except those meant for housing health, government officials, healthcare workers, stranded persons including tourists, quarantine facility and Step Down Hospitals.

However, hotels, restaurants and eateries shall be permitted to operate kitchens for take away or home delivery of food items only. No vehicles will be allowed to be used by persons for taking parcels. Only movement by walk is allowed for this purpose. However, hotels, restaurants and eateries can use vehicles for home delivery.

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, stadia, playgrounds, swimming pools, parks, entertainment parks, clubs, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious funetions, other gatherings and large congregations.

All religious places, places of worship shall be closed for public.

Here's what's allowed during the lockdown

All health Services (including Ayush and Veterinary Hospitals) to remain functional.

All agriculture and allied activities are allowed.Shops and godowns, related to farming, custom hiring centers, machineries are permitted from 6 am to 10 am outside containment zones. Allied activities include Fisheries, Poultry, Meat, Dairy etc are also allowed.

Unrestricted movement of all types of goods and cargo. All facilities in the supply chain of essential goods, whether involved in manufacturing, wholesale or retail of such goods through stores, or e-Commerce companies shall be allowed to operate adhering to national directives for Covid 19 management.

Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, and animal fodder will be allowed to function from 6 am to 10 am.

Public Distribution System shops are allowed. Take away only is allowed from standalone liquor shops and outlets, from 6 am to 10 am. Sale of vegetables and fruits through push carts is allowed from 6 am to 6 pm.

Milk booths and Hopcom outlets are allowed from 6 am to 6 pm. Home delivery of essential items are encouraged 24x7 to minimize movement of individuals outside their homes.

All food processing and related industries, Banks, insurance oftices and ATMs will remain functional

Print and electronic media, Telecommunication, internet services, broadcasting and cable services, are allowed during the lockdown