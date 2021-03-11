Complete lockdown in Nagpur from March 15-21 amid rising coronavirus cases

-
-
Amid steep rise in coronavirus cases, complete lockdown has been imposed in Nagpur City area from March 15 to March 21, said Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut.
However, essential services will be allowed during this period.
The total coronavirus infection count in Nagpur stands at 164,698, with 3,552 people dying due to the disease. The current active caseload in the city stands at 12,724
Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded a huge spike in the coronavirus infections with 13,659 fresh additions, the highest one-day spike this year, which took the state's caseload to 2,252,057, according to the state health department. With 54 fatalities, the state's death toll stood at 52,610.
On October 8, the state had reported 13,395 cases after which the number of daily cases had declined.
