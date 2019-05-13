Confident that unemployment rate will be at 3-4% in 2 years: Nitin Gadkari

Edited excerpts of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s interview to Karan Thapar on Tiranga TV Article 370 is the bridge that links Kashmir to India, and you could break it if you are not sensitive and sensible about this. Our party has been committed to abrogating Article 370 for long.

But bec­ause of the sensitive situation there, we aren’t doing it. We were in power with full majority this time, still we are not going to implement it. However, as far as the party’s philosophy, policy and app­roach to it is ...