Congress appoints Hardik Patel as 'working president' of Gujarat unit

Hardik Patel was the leader of an agitation demanding reservation for Gujarat Patidar community.

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Patidar leader Hardik Patel
FILE PHOTO: Patel, who will turn 26 on July 20, was the leader of an agitation demanding reservation for Gujarat Patidar community and he joined the Congress in March 2019 | PTI photo

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday appointed Hardik Patel as "working president" of the party in Gujarat, according to a press release.

Patel, who will turn 26 on July 20, was the leader of an agitation demanding reservation for Gujarat Patidar community and he joined the Congress in March 2019.

Amit Chavda is the chief of Congress’s state unit.

Patel faces several criminal cases for his role in protests calling for reservation and in July 2018 he was found guilty of rioting, arson, damage to property and unlawful assembly.
First Published: Sat, July 11 2020. 20:14 IST

