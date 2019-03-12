Congress CWC meet in Gujarat, IIP data, Brexit vote: Today's top events

Before you start the day, take a look at the major events in the country. From IIP and to CWC meet in Gujarat, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today that will be keenly watched.

to join today

Patidar quota agitation leader announced he is joining the and hopes to contest elections if rioting cases filed against him are not a "hindrance". He has been convicted and sentenced to two years in a riot case connected to the 2015 Patidar quota agitation, which bars him from contesting polls. Read on...

Congress' CWC meet, rally in Gujarat today

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting will be held at Gandhinagar in Gujarat today to discuss the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting would be followed by a mega rally at Adalaj town in Gandhinagar where Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to address her first public rally after entering politics.

CWC, the highest decision-making body of the Congress, will be meeting in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the first time since 1961, after a gap of 58 years. Read on...

HC to hear plea challenging MCI notification today

The Delhi High Court will hear today a plea challenging a Medical Council of India (MCI) notification which barred over 80 per cent of disabled persons from taking admission in medical education programmes.

The order came after the MCI informed a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V Kameswar Rao that it has taken some decision on the issue, which would be communicated to the court on the next date fixed for hearing. Read on...

MFs have Rs 2,000-cr debt in IL&FS firms; NCLAT to hear case today

Mutual funds (MFs) with exposure to the indebted Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) are grappling with how to deal with the situation. Sixty-nine IL&FS group firms have been classified as red, green and amber based on their ability to service routine debt obligations. Those with no cash were classified as red; those with enough to pay secured creditors but not unsecured ones were amber. Those in no position to pay any creditor were red. The Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has allowed green firms to service debt obligations. Today, NCLAT will hear the case. Read on...

Vote on Brexit scheduled today

British Prime Minister Theresa May said MPs would have a chance to vote again on her Brexit deal by March 12. After MPs rejected her withdrawal deal last month, May is seeking ways to address their concerns about its most controversial element, the so-called Irish backstop clause. Read on...

Trinamool Congress to release its candidates' list for Lok Sabha polls today

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee said that the candidates' list of her party for the Lok Sabha polls will be released on Tuesday afternoon.

Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal will begin on April 11 and polling would be held over seven phases through May 19, the Election Commission announced on Sunday. Read on...

Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi chiefs to hold news conference on Tuesday

The heads of Renault SA, Nissan Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors Corp will hold a joint news conference at Nissan's headquarters in Yokohama on Tuesday, Nissan said.

Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard, Renault CEO Thierry Bollore, Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa and Mitsubishi Motors Chairman and CEO Osamu Masuko will attend the one-hour event, scheduled from 4:30 pm (0730 GMT), Nissan said.

IIP, for Feb to be unveiled today

Industrial production data (IIP growth) for January 2019 is slated to be unveiled on Tuesday. CPI (consumer price index) inflation for February will also be unveiled on the same day. Read on...