Market Ahead, March 11: IIP, Inflation nos and Brexit vote are top triggers

Macro data such as industrial production and inflation numbers are among the key factors that will sway the market this week.

Industrial production data (IIP growth) for January 2019 is slated to be unveiled on Tuesday. CPI (consumer price index) inflation for February will also be unveiled on the same day while wholesale price inflation (WPI) numbers are scheduled to be released on Thursday.

On the global front, US-China trade war negotiations, vote on revised Brexit deal, which is scheduled for Tuesday, and US jobs data for February will also influence market proceedings. In addition, prices, Bank of Japan's (BoJ) monetary policy decision, and global growth concerns will also be on investors' radar.

Back home, stock-specific action and movement of against the US dollar will be closely monitored.

The equity market ended marginally lower on Friday. The S&P BSE Sensex ended 54 points or 0.15 per cent lower at 36,671 while NSE's Nifty50 index settled at 11,035, down 23 points or 0.21 per cent. On a weekly basis, Sensex and Nifty gained 1.68 per cent and 1.58 per cent, respectively.

TRADE SET-UP

Asian shares fell in the early trade on Monday after US employment data raised doubts about the strength of the global economy while investor jitters ahead of crucial Brexit votes in the UK parliament this week weighed on the pound. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was trading flat while Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.4 per cent in early trade.

In the commodity market, oil prices edged up after Saudi oil minister Khalid al-Falih said an end to OPEC-led supply cuts was unlikely before June.