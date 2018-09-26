Congress to move court if Aadhaar amendments brought as money bill

After the gave its judgment on Aadhaar, sources in the government said an amendment to the Act was being worked out. The Congress party, meanwhile, made it clear it would move the if the Narendra Modi-led government amends the act by bringing it as a money Bill and bypassing discussions in Rajya Sabha.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal said the Congress supported the dissenting judgment by Justice D Y Chandrachud, who said the Act could not have been passed as money Bill as it amounted to a fraud on the Constitution. “We will approach a seven-judge bench to consider this verdict again as this is clearly not a money Bill,” he said.

Law and IT Minister said the SC upheld that the legislation was a money bill. The government has pushed Aadhaar as a money Bill in 2016, which meant that only Lok Sabha could vote on it. The government continues to be a minority in Rajya Sabha.





ALSO READ: What does the Aadhaar verdict mean for investors? Here's a quick take

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said his understanding of the verdict was that the SC had barred private entities like telecom firms from using Aadhaar data in absence of a legislative backing. He said the prohibited areas, like linking with mobile phone numbers, are not perpetually prohibited, but could be procedurally prohibited — indicating the government could bring in a law to this effect.



ALSO READ: SC verdict historic; Aadhaar helps govt save Rs 900 bn annually: FM Jaitley

Sibal said his party welcomed the judgment as it strikes down the right to the private sector to collect Aadhaar numbers and that the government can no longer collect details on the grounds of security, and it will now have to approach courts in such cases.



He said it was a “massive win” for the people, as the judgment has given individuals the right to move courts if there is a violation of rights under the Aadhaar Act. Earlier, only the UIDAI could move courts.

Sibal, however, said there were millions of marginalised people whose biometrics are not clear, either because they are old or work with their hands, which leads to denial of benefits. He said other identifications should be acceptable to the government, and the Congress might also move court on this issue.

In a cautionary warning to the framers of Aadhaar architecture, Sibal said the Prime Minister, Jaitley and others have violated the law themselves, and done immeasurable harm to the country.





ALSO READ: SC verdict shows Aadhaar not for surveillance, violating privacy: UIDAI

“The future generations will ensure that the people who have allowed this to happen should actually be brought to book because whatever (data) has been collected is illegal, and now the has said it is illegal,” Sibal said.

The Rajya Sabha MP said the government used Aadhaar for the purposes of implementing the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, which he said was shocking. Sibal also said the party may move a petition for deletion of data already in the hands of private players.