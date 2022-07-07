Construction industry leads as business travel remains strong: OYO survey

-
-
Business travel in India has grown since January 2022 as industries resumed after a lull of almost two years, said hospitality startup OYO’s survey on Thursday.
“Within the business travel category, the three biggest constituents are corporate employees at 29 per cent, small business owners at 17.7 per cent, and government employees at 12.3 per cent,” said OYO in a statement about the mid-year survey.
The survey, done between June 25 and 30, found the construction industry leading the recovery with a share of 16 per cent in business travel. It was followed by a mix of sectors including transportation, clothing, electronics, IT, and healthcare.
“Business travel is dependable and has the least seasonal influence as a category. The revival seems to be equally strong lately, be it companies, small and medium businesses, or public sector travelers. We expect this segment to continue growing even further in the near future,” said Shreerang Godbole, senior vice president, product and chief service officer at OYO.
The company surveyed around 1,300 people. Delhi has topped of the most preferred destinations for business travel, closely followed by Bangalore, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. The majority of the respondents said safety, hygiene, and offers & discounts were the important parameters while booking a stay.
“The report data also shows that approximately 29% of travelers travel once in a month, 25% travel once in three months and 21% travel once in a week,” the survey said.
