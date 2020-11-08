Consulting, sales offers lead at close of IIM Kozhikode summer placements

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, summer placement process at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode ended successfully with firms from consulting, sales and marketing lead the way in terms of offers.

successfully concluded summer placements process for the 24th batch of its flagship post graduate program (PGP) as well as inaugural batches of PGP Liberal Studies and Management and PGP Finance by the third day of the recruitment week.

The process attracted participation from overall 144 recruiters extending internship offers to 541 students, one of the largest batches at

Top recruiters including Accenture Strategy, Amazon, Asian Paints, Boston Consulting Group, Citibank, Deloitte USI, Flipkart, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Microsoft, PwC and TAS extended an aggregate of 146 offers to around 27 per cent of the batch. Sales and marketing contributed to 26 per cent of offers with participation from firms like Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Colgate Palmolive, HUL, ITC, Pidilite, Reckitt Benckiser, Samsung and Vodafone Idea among others.

The virtual placement season at also saw participation from front-end investment banking and private equity/venture capitalists, as well as e-Commerce companies. Offers in these domains doubled year-on-year during Summer Placements 2020 as compared to the previous season.

IIM Kozhikode saw the highest internship stipend for two months being offered at Rs 3.2 lakh this season with the average stipend standing at Rs 1.88 lakh and a median of Rs 2 lakh, with the top 50 per cent of students securing an average stipend of Rs 2.6 lakh.

Further, more than 18 per cent of the student cohorts were offered internships in the consulting domain such as Accenture Strategy, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte India, Deloitte USI, GEP, PwC and others among its prominent recruiters.

A significant segment of the student cohort were offered lucrative internships in the BFSI Domain for diverse and lucrative roles such as Front end Investment Banking, Quantitative finance, Private Equity, Equity Research and Impact Investing offered by Axis Bank, Citi Bank, Credit Suisse, DE Shaw, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan Chase, Nomura, The RainMaker Group and The Rohatyn Group among others.

Students in the IT and Analytics domain attracted offers from a mix of Technology giants like American Express, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, MX Player, Walmart Labs and in-house divisions of companies like Asian Paints and HUL.

The Operations domain witnessed participation from our long-standing recruitment partners including Amazon, Asian Paints, Blackbuck, Flipkart, Uber, and other firms alongside new recruiters such as Bounce. Major Conglomerates and business houses including AbInBev, Capgemini, Coca Cola, Mahindra, RPG Group and TAS offered Leadership Development and General Management roles to 13 per cent of the students.

With 52 per cent gender diversity, the incoming batch also has more than 40 per cent students coming from a non-engineering background, and more than 65 per cent students having pre-MBA work experience with some of the largest brands in the country.

Meanwhile, commenting on the successful conclusion of summer placements, IIM Kozhikode director Debashis Chatterjee said the ability to secure a broad mandate of offers amidst a challenging business environment brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic was the hallmark of a top business school. "The active involvement and commitment of our students and faculty contributed in receiving appreciation for a seamless transition to the new normal by our recruitment partners."