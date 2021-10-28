COP-26: New rice varieties resistant to climate change in the works

Paddy farming has long been established as one of the major contributors of Green House Gas Emissions (GHGs). Among the various techniques propagated by scientists to check the emission of GHGs from paddy, Direct Seeding of Rice (DSR) is among the most common.

In DSR, rice seedlings are directly planted into the soil either manually or through machines thus doing away with the requirement of first growing the plant in nurseries and then transplanting them into the fields, both of which have to be done in fully watered conditions. However, despite being in vogue for the last several ...