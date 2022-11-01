JUST IN
COP27: All eyes on Egypt summit to steer climate finance towards adaptation

With the summit happening amid Ukraine war and recession fears, budget cuts for climate are apprehended as nations use money to secure energy and development aid shifts towards humanitarian projects

Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

CDRI will launch a call for proposal at COP27 to support the adaptation projects in Island states

The upcoming conference of parties (COP27) in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt is touted to focus on climate adaptation, rather than mitigation as has been the case in previous COPs. As developing nations, especially from Africa and South Asian, will have a chance to present their demands more strongly than ever, it is widely expected that there would be an enhanced focus on Loss and Damage Funding (LDF) and climate adaptation solutions.

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 17:56 IST

