Coronavirus: 54-year old man dies in Tamil Nadu; first death in the state

A 54-year old male died on Wednesday due to (Covid-19). This is the first death reported in the state due to the virus.

"Despite our best efforts, the #COVID19 +ve Pt at MDU, #RajajiHospital, passed away few minutes back.He had medical history of prolonged illness with steroid dependent COPD, uncontrolled Diabetes with Hypertension," said Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar.

The patient died at Madurai Rajaji Hospital on Wednesday. The deceased was a building contractor and also an office bearer in a mosque committee.

The Minister said the patient had a medical history of prolonged illness with steroid dependent chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and uncontrolled diabetes with hypertension. Local administration has started gathering list of the deceased family and friends who were in contact with him and started isolating them. Till now, 18 people have been infected in the state. With one person discharged from the hospital and one death, the total number of patients is now 16.