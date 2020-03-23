Coronavirus: Curfew passes must to enter Delhi; border sealed

Amid concerns in the government over people violating lockdown, the Delhi police on Monday announced that curfew passes will be mandatory from March 24 to enter the capital.

"For movement of persons involved in essential goods and services, the concerned Delhi based organisations have to get the curfew passes from their respective district police headquarters. To ensure the proper implementation of Section 144 in Delhi, inter-state borders of Delhi with neighbouring states shall be completely sealed by Police, except for the movement of essential goods and commodities," the Delhi police said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that lockdown will be strictly enforced in the capital. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked state governments to ensure that rules of lockdown are followed properly. "I completely agree with you, sir. Today, several people violated the lockdown. This is not acceptable. Due to this, the health of all citizens is at risk. This would be strictly enforced in Delhi," tweeted Kejriwal.

On Sunday, Kejriwal had announced lockdown in Delhi from March 23 till March 31 for the prevention and containment of COVID-19. The government said that all shops, commercial establishments, factories, workshops, offices, godowns, weekly markets shall stop their operations and only essential services and establishments have been exempted from the lockdown.