On-demand coronavirus testing: Things to know about new MoHFW guidelines

In order to increase and simplify testing capacity, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), in its latest advisory, has allowed 'on-demand' coronavirus testing. On recommendations of the National Task Force on Covid-19, the new Advisory aims to facilitate ease of testing.
'Testing on demand'
Health ministry has now done away with mandatory prescription by a registered medical practitioner for testing. However, state governments have the freedom to decide on simplified modalities.
Covid testing can be undertaken by:
All individuals undertaking travel to countries/Indian states mandating a negative Covid-19 test at point of entry.
All individuals who wish to get themselves tested.
Latest guidelines by MoHFW
No emergency procedure, including deliveries, patients with atypical manifestations [stroke, encephalitis, hemoptysis, pulmonary embolism, acute coronary symptoms, etc should be delayed for lack of test.
Pregnant women should not be referred for a lack of testing facility. All arrangements should be made to collect and transfer samples to testing facilities. Mothers who test positive for Covid-19 should be advised to wear a mask and undertake frequent handwashing while handling their baby for 14 days.
How often should corona test be taken
A single RT-PCR/TrueNat/CBNAAT/RAT positive test is to be considered confirmatory, without any repeat testing.
No re-testing is recommended prior to discharge from a Covid-19 facility after clinical recovery
If symptoms develop following a negative RAT test, a repeat RAT or RT-PCR can be done
India's coronavirus tally has surged past the 4-million mark. With this, the country's testing levels for Covid-19 have also increased from a few thousand a day to about over a million, and the tests per million too have seen a sharp increase, reaching 34,533.
