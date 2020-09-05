JUST IN
Odisha coronavirus update: State reports 3,543 cases, seven more deaths
On-demand coronavirus testing: Things to know about new MoHFW guidelines

Health ministry has now done away with mandatory prescription by a registered medical practitioner for testing

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Coronavirus: A single RT-PCR/TrueNat/CBNAAT/RAT positive test is to be considered confirmatory, without any repeat testing

In order to increase and simplify testing capacity, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), in its latest advisory, has allowed 'on-demand' coronavirus testing. On recommendations of the National Task Force on Covid-19, the new Advisory aims to facilitate ease of testing.

'Testing on demand'

Health ministry has now done away with mandatory prescription by a registered medical practitioner for testing. However, state governments have the freedom to decide on simplified modalities.

Covid testing can be undertaken by:

All individuals undertaking travel to countries/Indian states mandating a negative Covid-19 test at point of entry.

All individuals who wish to get themselves tested.

Latest guidelines by MoHFW

No emergency procedure, including deliveries, patients with atypical manifestations [stroke, encephalitis, hemoptysis, pulmonary embolism, acute coronary symptoms, etc should be delayed for lack of test.

Pregnant women should not be referred for a lack of testing facility. All arrangements should be made to collect and transfer samples to testing facilities. Mothers who test positive for Covid-19 should be advised to wear a mask and undertake frequent handwashing while handling their baby for 14 days.

How often should corona test be taken

A single RT-PCR/TrueNat/CBNAAT/RAT positive test is to be considered confirmatory, without any repeat testing.

No re-testing is recommended prior to discharge from a Covid-19 facility after clinical recovery

If symptoms develop following a negative RAT test, a repeat RAT or RT-PCR can be done

India's coronavirus tally has surged past the 4-million mark. With this, the country's testing levels for Covid-19 have also increased from a few thousand a day to about over a million, and the tests per million too have seen a sharp increase, reaching 34,533.
First Published: Sat, September 05 2020. 13:42 IST

