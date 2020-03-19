Coronavirus impact: Everything you need to know about visa restrictions

No airline will bring any passenger from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom effective 12.00 GMT on March 18 at port of departure. No airline will bring any passenger from Philippines, Malaysia, and Afghanistan effective 15.00 IST on March 17

Who will be quarantined upon arrival

All passengers coming from/transiting through UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait after 12.00 GMT on March 18 (port of departure) will be quarantined. Those who have visited China, Republic of Korea, Iran, Italy, Spain, France and Germany on or after Feb 15 will be quarantined.

Whether Indians are allowed to go abroad

Indians are strongly advised to avoid non-essential travel to coronavirus-affected countries. However, as per latest notification, passengers from certain countries shall not be allowed to enter India.

Whether foreigners can go out of India and return

Yes, they can go out of India. However, they can return to India with fresh visa issued from mission/post only.

Foreigners who are not allowed

All passengers coming from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom effective 12.00 GMT on March 18 (port of departure) and passengers coming from Philippines, Malaysia and Afghanistan effective 15.00 IST on March 17 (port of departure).